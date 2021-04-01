GB Assembly members takes out a rally for promotion of peace, sectarian harmony

A peace rally led by Gilgit Baltistan Assembly Deputy Speaker Nazir Ahmed Advocate was held from Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly to Public Chowk Jotial Gilgit for promotion of peace and sectarian harmony

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :A peace rally led by Gilgit Baltistan Assembly Deputy Speaker Nazir Ahmed Advocate was held from Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly to Public Chowk Jotial Gilgit for promotion of peace and sectarian harmony.

Members of the Assembly from all political parties of Gilgit-Baltistan participated in the rally. Members of the Assembly held banners and placards inscribed with slogans in support of maintenance of law and order and sectarian harmony.

Talking to media on the occasion, the members said that maintenance of peace in Gilgit-Baltistan was collective responsibility of all.

They said that at present patriotic citizens need to work day and night for peace and sectarian harmony in the region. They urged the people to prove their patriotism by pointing out the elements that were fueling sectarianism.

They appealed the public to support the government to thwart the tense situation after Naltar tragedy.

They also called upon the Federal and provincial governments to punish the perpetrators severely.