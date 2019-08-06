GB assembly passes condemnation resolution against human rights' voilation in Indian Occupied Kashmir

Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Assembly passed on Tuesday a unanimous condemnation resolution on current worst situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir, urging the international community including UN and Islamic countries to take notice of the Indian forces' unabated acts of terrorisms in the valley

The resolution which was introduced by Deputy Speaker Jafferullah, Opposition Leader Capt (r) Muhammad Shafi and Chairman Public Accounts Capt (r) Sikandar Ali reiterated that Pakistan's Army and people would continue their diplomatic and moral support towards innocent Kashmiris and ready to offer any sacrifice for the integrity of Pakistan.

It reads that India has indulged in committing aggression and violation of LOC and ceasefire which has put peace and stability of entire South Asia region on stake. It adds it is highly condemnable act of the world peace enemy of Modi government that decided to deploy more forces and use cluster bombs against innocent Kashmiri people.