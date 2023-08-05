Open Menu

GB Assembly Passes Resolution Condemning The Bajaur Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2023 | 02:50 PM

GB Assembly passes resolution condemning the Bajaur incident

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :The Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Assembly unanimously passed a resolution condemning the Bajaur incident, here Saturday.

During the 23rd session, the resolution presented in the Assembly by the member of Jamiat-i-Ulema-e-Islam (F), who is the Minister of Excise and Taxation, Zakat, Usher, was unanimously approved by the Assembly members.

It has strongly condemned the tragedy and has strongly demanded from the government that the terrorists involved in this tragedy should be targeted and given severe punishment so that the grieving families get justice.

In this resolution, sympathy has also been expressed with the families of martyrs and the injured.

