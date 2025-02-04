Open Menu

GB Assembly Passes Unanimous Resolution On Kashmir Solidarity Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2025 | 06:53 PM

GB Assembly passes unanimous resolution on Kashmir Solidarity Day

Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on Kashmir Solidarity Day, reaffirming its full support for the Kashmiri people's struggle for freedom

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on Kashmir Solidarity Day, reaffirming its full support for the Kashmiri people's struggle for freedom.

The resolution stated that on October 27, 1947, India illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, violating United Nations resolutions and international laws. The people of Gilgit-Baltistan salute the Kashmiri people's 77-year-long struggle for independence and will continue to support their right to self-determination on every forum.

Assembly members strongly condemned Indian oppression and atrocities and called on the international community to take notice of human rights violations in occupied Kashmir. The resolution urged the United Nations to implement its resolutions to ensure that the Kashmiri people receive their legitimate rights.

In addition to expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people, the resolution urged the global community to play its role in securing their right to self-determination.

Recent Stories

UAE President receives message from President of A ..

UAE President receives message from President of Argentine

11 minutes ago
 DC inspects anti-polio campaign on the second day

DC inspects anti-polio campaign on the second day

3 minutes ago
 ATC summons Superintendent Adiala Jail in person

ATC summons Superintendent Adiala Jail in person

4 minutes ago
 SUPARCO to provide technical support to LDA

SUPARCO to provide technical support to LDA

4 minutes ago
 Lahore Development Authority (LDA) plot auction on ..

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) plot auction on 19th

4 minutes ago
 LDA seals another 118 properties

LDA seals another 118 properties

4 minutes ago
SSP Shoaib visits family of late constable Ashfaq ..

SSP Shoaib visits family of late constable Ashfaq Ahmed for condolence

3 minutes ago
 900kg adulterated tea leaves seized

900kg adulterated tea leaves seized

3 minutes ago

APHC AJK chapter urges India to impede Kashmiris’ genocide

3 minutes ago
 Seminar on Islamic banking at Lahore Chamber of Co ..

Seminar on Islamic banking at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry

9 minutes ago
 President ICCI highlights importance of government ..

President ICCI highlights importance of government-business collaboration

3 minutes ago
 Special committee to audit Gaddafi Stadium securit ..

Special committee to audit Gaddafi Stadium security

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan