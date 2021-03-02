GB Assembly pays tribute to Sadpara

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly unanimously passed a resolution paying tribute to national hero Muhammad Ali Sadpara and his fellow foreign climbers John Senori and Juan Pablo Moher, who died during the expedition on K2.

The House demanded that the government formulate a policy of mountaineering at the provincial level.

The House also paid homage to the services of Muhammad Ali Sadpara who sacrificed his life to built the image of the country. The resolution was presented in the House by Provincial Finance Minister Javed Manwa.