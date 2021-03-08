GB Assembly reposes confidence in leadership of PM Imran Khan

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly on Monday reposed confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The resolution to the effect, which was adopted by the House with a majority vote, was tabled by Advisor for Law and Justice Syed Sohail Abbas.

The assembly through the resolution lauded the steps taken by the prime minister for national development and prosperity, restoration of peace, and rule of law and Constitution in the country.

It said the GB people stood by the government for strengthened state institutions and judiciary, besides the Constitution and democracy.

The assembly noted that practical measures taken by the prime minister for the development and prosperity of Gilgit-Baltistan was manifestation of his love for the GB people.

The GB government, which was working under the guidance of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was a harbinger of a bright future for the area which would continue its journey of development and prosperity unabated, it added.