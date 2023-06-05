UrduPoint.com

GB Assembly Unanimously Passes Resolution Condemning May 9 Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2023 | 06:10 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :The Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the May 9 incidents.

This resolution was presented by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI member of Assembly Zakaria Moqpoon and JUI Member of Assembly Rehmat Khaliq. In this resolution, strict legal action was demanded against the miscreants involved in the incidents of May 9 and 10.

According to the resolution, on May 9 and 10, 2023, in various cities of the country under a well-thought-out plan by miscreants to damage national property, attacked military installations and desecrated the monuments of Shahada Pakistan.

It condemned the act of miscreants and demanded the Federal government and the security agencies to take strict timely action against the anti-national elements, miscreants and saboteurs who were involved in these sad events and bring them to justice.

"The miscreants must be made an example so that no one in the future can dare to commit treason against the beloved country," it added.

