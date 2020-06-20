UrduPoint.com
GB Budget With Total Outlay Of Over Rs 68b Presented

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 01:22 AM

GB budget with total outlay of over Rs 68b presented

The Gilgit Baltistan government Friday presented the budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 amounting to Rs 68,766.957 million

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ):The Gilgit Baltistan government Friday presented the budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 amounting to Rs 68,766.957 million.

In the absence of Gilgit Baltistan Finance Minister Muhammad Akbar Taban due to demise of his wife, Minister for law and parliamentary affairs Aurang Zaib presented the budget in the GB Assembly.

Gilgit Baltistan Assembly Deputy speaker Jafer Ullah Khan chaired the budget session.

In the budget, Rs 35,966.957 million has been allocated for non-development projects while Rs15,000 million for development projects.

As many as Rs 1335.2906 million were earmarked for education which is 11.7 percent of total development budget while Rs 875.9363 has been allocated for health which is 7.7 percent of total development budget and Rs 110.4 million were allocated for tourism, sports and culture development, Rs 531.155 million has been allocated for rural and urban development, Rs 68.2407 for irrigation, Rs 564.7211 for physical planning and housing and Rs 2204.7942 million has been allocated for transport and communication.

Similarly, Rs 110.7 millions for excise and taxation, Rs.

270.28 millions for home and prison department, Rs 100.67 millions for law and prosecution, Rs.20.19 millions for information department, Rs 30.1 millions for services, adminstration and cabinet department, Rs 2.83 billions for works department has been allocated. For power sector Rs 3.56 billions and for Social Welfare department Rs 6. 65 millions has been allocated.

Rs 870 millions has been allocated for LG and RD, Rs 420.27 millions for Natural Resource Management, Rs 110.94 millions for Agriculture and fisheries, Rs 90.86 millions for Forest, wildlife and environment, Rs 60.25 millions for mineral and industry, Rs 30.16 million for food while Rs 50.55 millions for Gilgit and Skardu development Authorities has been allocated.

Group Insurance policy has been introduced in place of reimbursement for Employees.

A 15 percent increase with ad-hoc relief allowance on basic pay for Grade 1 to 16 while 10 percent increase with ad-hoc relief allowance on basic pay for Grade 17 and above has been proposed.

Earlier, the Gilgit Baltistan cabinet headed by Chief Minister Hafeez-ur-Rehman formally approved the budget proposals.

