GB Cabinet Announces To Donate One-month Salary For Flood Affectees

Published August 30, 2022 | 05:50 PM



GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :The Cabinet of Gilgit-Baltistan announced to donate their one-month salary for the flood relief programs.

According to details, the GB cabinet members announced to donate their one-month salary for flood relief programs, while the government would also contribute a 5 day salary of chief secretary and the inspector general GB; a three-day salary of grade 19-20 officers, and a day salary of grade 16-18 of government employees (except health and education sector) using it for flood relief programs.

