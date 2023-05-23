UrduPoint.com

GB Cabinet Approves Master Plan For Gilgit And Naltar Cities: CS GB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2023 | 10:57 PM

GB Cabinet approves Master Plan for Gilgit and Naltar cities: CS GB

Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani Tuesday said a master plan for Gilgit and Naltar cities had been approved by the GB cabinet

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani Tuesday said a master plan for Gilgit and Naltar cities had been approved by the GB cabinet.

He said the plan incorporates the future land, infrastructure development and future growth of the city areas, said an official statement.

He said it would also help in controlling the mushroom growth of residential and commercial buildings in the city and would help in utilising a planned approach towards the development of urban areas.

CS added that this would further strengthen and improve the quality of life of the inhabitants of Gilgit and Naltar with convenient access to essential utilities and amenities.

