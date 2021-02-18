UrduPoint.com
GB Cabinet Approves Rs. 2 Bln Additional Grant For Various Departments

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 08:14 PM

The Gilgit-Baltistan cabinet has approved an additional grant of Rs two billion provided by the federal government for various departments to complete ongoing as well as initiating new development projects

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :The Gilgit-Baltistan cabinet has approved an additional grant of Rs two billion provided by the Federal government for various departments to complete ongoing as well as initiating new development projects.

Information Minister Gilgit-Baltistan, Fatehullah Khan, Finance Minister Javed Manwa, food Advisor Shams Lone talking to media after the cabinet meeting informed thatThey informed that the cabinet meeting also discussed issues of health department including revised pay scale and introducing reforms in the sector.

The Information Minister said the provincial government was endeavoring to provide maximum relief to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan as per the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imram Khan.

