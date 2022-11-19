GB Cabinet gives NOC to ETC to conduct tests for all gazetted posts except FPSC: CS GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani Saturday said in order to ensure transparency and meritocracy, the GB Cabinet has given no objection certificate (NOC) to Education Testing Council (ETC) under the ambit of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to conduct tests for all gazetted posts except Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC).

In a statement, he said that ETC could recruit revenue staff, police, education personnel or any other department.

He said that GB Cabinet has also approved an education package for district Diamer and this package announced under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Khan.

He informed that the details of this package would be chalked out by the Steering Committee headed by GB Education Minister.

The aim behind this initiative is to: 1. Enhance school admissions and attract out of school children by offering students stipends.

2. Get the best possible manpower to render teaching services in far-flung areas of Darel and Tangir by offering double salaries to them.

3. The couples who are already in teaching sector in Darel and Tangir would be encouraged to do the exceptional work that they are doing by offering them double salaries.