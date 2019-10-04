UrduPoint.com
GB Cabinet Meets, Approve Extension In Services Of Project Employees

GB cabinet meets, approve extension in services of project employees

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ):Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman chaired a cabinet meeting of the Legislative Assembly and took a number of decisions on various issues here on Friday.

The chief minister directed for regularization services of contractual teachers of Social Action Program (SAP) schools. The cabinet approved extension in service of project employees of GB Disaster Management Authority, Rescue 1122, safe city, border pass, information department and excise and taxation departments.

The meeting approved Rs 14000 as minimum salary for temporary employees who had already done biometric verification. The cabinet also issued directions to chief secretary for up-gradation of posts and designations in light of recommendations of the planning and development department.

It also approved to prepare final recommendations on insurance of all employees of the GB besides approving singing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aghan Khan Rural Support Programme for construction of small power houses.

The cabinet approved amendments to GB mining Commission Rules 2016 to make mining policy more viable and workable and offer attractive facilities to investors. The cabinet approved measures for protection of forests. It also approved new forest policy legal surety bond as compulsory.

It also approved to make strategy within legal framework regarding auctioning city Juglot construction woods.

It said that auction would be held after completing formalities for timber within 60 days. The provincial cabinet also approved to constitute a committee for engineer allowance, P&D allowance and APUG hard area allowance.

The cabinet also after approving temporary relaxation in age and domicile conditions for appointment of specialist doctors directed to complete the process.

