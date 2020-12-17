UrduPoint.com
GB Chief Judge Takes Suo Motu Notice Of Inadequate Health Facilities In Naltar

Thu 17th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Judge of Gilgit-Baltistan Supreme Appellate Court Justice Syed Arshad Hussain Shah has taken suo motu notice of inadequate health facilities in Naltar Bala and summoned the Health Secretary and Director Health on December 21 with a detailed report.

It may be mentioned that during the recent visit of Registrar Supreme Appellate Court Niaz Mohammad Khan to Naltar, the local people had petitioned for the problems faced by the poor due to inadequate health facilities, lack of medicines and poor condition of Naltar Road.

