GB chief minister briefed on water, hydropower projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain Monday briefed Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Chief Minister Muhammad Khalid Khursheed about water and hydropower projects, being implemented by the Authority in that region.

The projects included Diamer-Basha Dam, Harpo, Tangir, Thak, Shayok Dam, Basho, Attabad Lake, Skardu Dam, Tungus and Yulbo hydropower units.

During the meeting held at WAPDA House, Muzammil Hussain thanked for the support, provided by the GB government in implementation of various projects, especially Diamer-Basha Dam. He told the visitor that construction work on Diamer-Basha Dam was continuing satisfactorily despite the difficulties owing to COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlighting significance of Diamer-Basha Dam in national development, particularly that of GB, he apprised the CM that a hefty amount of Rs 78.

5 billion was being spent on development schemes for uplift of the project area as the confidence-building measures (CBMs).

About the employment opportunities for the locals, he said that the posts from BPS-1 to 16, as advertised in the press on Sept 20 this year, would be filled in from amongst the locals of district Diamer/GB.

The GB chief minister said that the region possessed enormous water and hydropower potential. He said that construction of projects including Diamer-Basha Dam would go a long way in transforming the socioeconomic landscape of the country, Gilgit-Baltistan in particular.

Matters relating to resettlement action plan, land acquisition and schemes under the CBMs for Diamer-Basha Dam Project as well as the progress on the projects also came under discussion.