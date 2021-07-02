GB Chief Minister briefs PM about budget, measure for tourism promotion

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khurshid called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday and briefed him about the matters relating Gilgit Baltistan including budget.

Besides, the Prime Minister was also briefed about the measures being taken for turning Gilgit Baltistan into a tourist destination of international standard, health and education facilities and the provision of scholarship to students as well as social protection through Ehsaas Program.