UrduPoint.com

GB Chief Minister Calls On President Alvi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2022 | 09:11 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khursheed Thursday called on President Dr Arif Alvi here.

During the meeting, the chief minister briefed President Alvi regarding government's development projects and initiatives for welfare and prosperity of the people of Gilgit Baltistan.

