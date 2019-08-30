GB Chief Minister condemns Modi Govt to revoking special status of held Kashmir

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman Friday leading a protest and solidarity rally against revoking of special status of held Kashmir by Indian prime minister Modi through an ordinance and imposition of curfew for 25th consecutive day

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) : Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman Friday leading a protest and solidarity rally against revoking of special status of held Kashmir by Indian prime minister Modi through an ordinance and imposition of curfew for 25th consecutive day.

He said whole Pakistani nation stand united with Kashmir people and ready for any sacrifice against Indian aggression, adding that sacrifices of hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris would not go in vein and freedom movement would till its logical end.

The CM said that it was sheer violation of human right that the curfew was imposed for 25th consecutive day and all the schools, hospitals and courts were closed and Kashmiris were not even allowed to offer Jumma prayers.

He said every Pakistani is standing united with innocent Kashmiris and would continue supporting Kashmiris at every platform till the independence of Kashmir as per UN resolutions and Shimla agreement.

Hafeez ur Rehman said that Modi government was lying that Kashmiris had accepted revoking of Article 370 and 35-A by Indian government adding there was no justification of curfew in Kashmiris in such case.

He said that India was not letting international media and even Indian opposition leader in Kashmir as it would expose the real face of Modi government and actual situation in occupied Kashmir.

The CM said that all Pakistani nation was fully supporting the government and Armed forces of Pakistan and ready for any sacrifices against Indian aggression.

He said that Pakistani have given sacrifices of more than 70,000 people in war against terrorism and consider "martyrdom" an honour for them.