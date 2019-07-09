GB Chief Minister secretariat strongly rebuts negative social media news

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :The Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Secretariat Tuesday strongly rejected certain news on the social media regarding recently concluded visit of the President of Pakistan to the area, which it said were contradictory to the facts.

The Secretariat, in a press release, further clarified that during the President's visit, Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman had apprised him about certain aspects of the development budget and uplift project and gave certain suggestions, so that as head of the State, he could play his role for further development of the area and convey them to the Federal government.

The press release regretted that it was given a negative impression in the social media.

It said the Tour de Khujerab rally, in which local and foreign cyclists participated, had been significant one which was projecting a positive image of the Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan across the globe.

The President of Pakistan, as head of the state, was specially invited by Gilgit Baltistan chief minister to attend the concluding ceremony of the event. The President accepted the invitation and attended the event. The people of the GB were overjoyed to find the President among them, the press release further added.

This helped in improving the positive image of the country which would further promote global tourism in the area. The president will be also invited to such like events in the future, it added.