UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GB Chief Minister Secretariat Strongly Rebuts Negative Social Media News

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 11:14 PM

GB Chief Minister secretariat strongly rebuts negative social media news

The Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Secretariat Tuesday strongly rejected certain news on the social media regarding recently concluded visit of the President of Pakistan to the area, which it said were contradictory to the facts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :The Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Secretariat Tuesday strongly rejected certain news on the social media regarding recently concluded visit of the President of Pakistan to the area, which it said were contradictory to the facts.

The Secretariat, in a press release, further clarified that during the President's visit, Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman had apprised him about certain aspects of the development budget and uplift project and gave certain suggestions, so that as head of the State, he could play his role for further development of the area and convey them to the Federal government.

The press release regretted that it was given a negative impression in the social media.

It said the Tour de Khujerab rally, in which local and foreign cyclists participated, had been significant one which was projecting a positive image of the Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan across the globe.

The President of Pakistan, as head of the state, was specially invited by Gilgit Baltistan chief minister to attend the concluding ceremony of the event. The President accepted the invitation and attended the event. The people of the GB were overjoyed to find the President among them, the press release further added.

This helped in improving the positive image of the country which would further promote global tourism in the area. The president will be also invited to such like events in the future, it added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister President Of Pakistan Budget Social Media Visit Gilgit Baltistan Event Government

Recent Stories

Two passengers killed as van overturned on M9 Moto ..

1 minute ago

Zelenskyy to Partake in Inauguration of New Cherno ..

1 minute ago

Rain returns ahead of planned World Cup semi-final ..

1 minute ago

Serena battles through at Wimbledon, Halep storms ..

1 minute ago

One of kidnapped child found critically injured su ..

8 minutes ago

White House to Take Close Look at US Labor Secreta ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.