GB Chief Minister Strongly Condemns Killing Of 11 Innocent Workers In Bolochistan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 11:23 PM

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid has expressed sorrow over the killing of 11 innocent workers in Balochistan and strongly condemned the incident

The Chief Minister said that the enemies of Pakistan were carrying out such incidents to create instability in the country but the people were united and would thwart any conspiracy of the enemy with their unity and consensus.

The Chief Minister has prayed for the departed souls who were martyred in Mach and offered condolences to their families.

More Stories From Pakistan

