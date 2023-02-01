UrduPoint.com

GB Chief Minister Visits LRH, Inquires Health Of Blast Victims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2023 | 04:00 PM

GB Chief Minister visits LRH, inquires health of blast victims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Wednesday visited the injured of the Peshawar Police Line Blast victims at Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar.

Talking to media men during his visit, the Khalid Khurshid expressed solidarity with the families of blast victims and said it is very sad that such a huge number of innocent people came under the attack wherein the blast left more than 100 martyred as another 150 got injured.

The Chief Minister GB said that Gilgit-Baltistan is ready to meet all the needs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and will have to fight together in all kinds of situations. He said the GB government and its people would join hands to fight war against insurgents.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Visit Reading Media All Government Sad

Recent Stories

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Uzbek Senate Chairper ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Uzbek Senate Chairperson at Wahat Al Karama

2 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development C ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting on initiatives ..

17 minutes ago
 Peshawar Suicide attack: US Centcom commander call ..

Peshawar Suicide attack: US Centcom commander calls army chief, expresses condol ..

2 hours ago
 Abdulla Al Mandous named UAE’s official candidat ..

Abdulla Al Mandous named UAE’s official candidate for WMO Presidency

2 hours ago
 Shaheen shares his struggle tale in cricket career

Shaheen shares his struggle tale in cricket career

2 hours ago
 ‘Year of Sustainability’ is culmination of UAE ..

‘Year of Sustainability’ is culmination of UAE’s pioneering efforts in env ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.