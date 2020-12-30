GB CJ orders release of 3 minors

Chief Justice of Chief Court Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Malik Haq Nawaz on Tuesday took notice of the arrest of three minors accused of insulting him (chief justice) on the social media and ordered to release them

The three accused, Sajjad Iqbal son of Iqbal Naseer, Amanatullah son of Musharraf and Rashid Jan son of Ahmed Jan hailing from Diamer district, were arrested on the charge of defaming the Gb CJ.