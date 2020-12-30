UrduPoint.com
GB CJ Orders Release Of 3 Minors

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 12:08 AM

Chief Justice of Chief Court Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Malik Haq Nawaz on Tuesday took notice of the arrest of three minors accused of insulting him (chief justice) on the social media and ordered to release them

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Justice of Chief Court Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Malik Haq Nawaz on Tuesday took notice of the arrest of three minors accused of insulting him (chief justice) on the social media and ordered to release them.

The three accused, Sajjad Iqbal son of Iqbal Naseer, Amanatullah son of Musharraf and Rashid Jan son of Ahmed Jan hailing from Diamer district, were arrested on the charge of defaming the Gb CJ.

