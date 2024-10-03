GB CM announces relief package for Astore flood victims

Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan has pledged support to Astore flood victims, promising employment to families of the deceased and a 2 MW power plant for Kushwant

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan has pledged support to Astore flood victims, promising employment to families of the deceased and a 2 MW power plant for Kushwant.

He expressed these views while addressing the flood victims and elders in Astore Kushwant on Thursday.

On this occasion, the chief minister directed the administration and ministers to ensure rescue and relief measures such as emergency channelization of Kushwant drains, financial aid to households damaged in the flood and free wheat for three months.

As per the policy of the provincial government, cheques were also distributed among the victims.

