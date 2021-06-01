UrduPoint.com
GB CM Approves Setting Up Of LG&RD Directorate In Diamer-Astore Division

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid has approved the summary for setting up of the Directorate of Local Government and Rulral Development LG&RD in Diamer- Astore Division

According to GB Chief Minister's Spokesperson Imtiaz Ali Taj, the LG&RD department had sent a summary to the chief minister regarding the establishment of a directorate in Astore-Diamer Division.

The chief minister had directed the authority concerned for immediate implementation.

"The establishment of the directorate will facilitate the LG&RD Department in Diamer-Astore Division in discharging its duties and will expedite the implementation of its functions, which will benefit the local people," Imtiaz Ali Taj said.

