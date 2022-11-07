UrduPoint.com

GB CM Calls On Ch Pervaiz Elahi

Published November 07, 2022

GB CM calls on Ch Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) ::Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his office here on Monday.

Matters of mutual interest, political situation and measures to promote inter-provincial harmony were discussed during the meeting.

Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi said that resource-rich Pakistan was composed of federating units including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. If all the federating units develop together, Pakistan would develop, he added. He said that everyone had to walk together to take the beloved country forward as Pakistan would achieve its destination only through joint efforts, adding that the provincial government was working to promote inter-provincial harmony.

"People living in Gilgit-Baltistan are our brethren and their development and prosperity is dear to us" he said.

The Punjab government would continue its role in the development of Gilgit-Baltistan; he said and added that greater cooperation would be extended in the healthcare system, education, information technology and other sectors.

The GB Chief Minister thanked Pervaiz Elahi for his cooperation and invited him to visit Gilgit-Baltistan. The cooperation of the Punjab government for the development of Gilgit-Baltistan was worthy of praise and "I am grateful for the support", he added.

Provincial Adviser Amir Saeed Raan, Principal Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti,former Principal Secretary GM Sikandar and others were also present.

