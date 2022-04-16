GB CM condoles demise of Balqis Edhi

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid on Staurday expressed his deep sorrow and condolences on the demise of great philanthropist Balqis Edhi

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid on Staurday expressed his deep sorrow and condolences on the demise of great philanthropist Balqis Edhi.

The chief minister, in a condolence message, said late Bilquis Edhi had dedicated her life to the service of humanity, and would be remembered long. He prayed to the Almighty to rest her soul in eternal peace.