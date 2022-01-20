UrduPoint.com

GB CM Condoles Loss Of Lives In Anarkali Blast

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2022 | 08:12 PM

Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Thursday expressed grief over loss of lives in a blast at Anarkali Bazar, Lahore

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :

The chief minister, in a statement, prayed for speedy recovery of those injured in the blast.

He expressed his heartfelt condolences with the bereaved familiesHe said terrorists were trying create chaos in the country, but they would not succeed in their nefarious intentions. The whole Pakistani nation was united against the menace of terrorism, he added.

