GB CM Directs Authorities To Remain Alert Amid Ongoing Rains In GB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2024 | 03:30 PM

GB CM directs authorities to remain alert amid ongoing rains in GB

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Chief Minister (CM) of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan while directing the Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA), district administrations, Communication and Works (C&W) department, and all relevant departments to remain alert regarding the ongoing spell of rains.

He said that they should ensure preemptive measures to avert any untoward situation, including the restoration of roads. 

The CM has also appealed to tourists and the general public to avoid unnecessary travel to hilly areas during the rainy season.

