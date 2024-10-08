Open Menu

GB CM Expresses Concern Over Delay In Sewage Project

Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2024 | 10:27 PM

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan has expressed concern over the slow progress of the sewage project in Gilgit, emphasizing its importance for the region

During a briefing by the Gilgit Development Authority, the CM stressed that any delay in the project's completion would cause difficulties for the public and urged the authority to expedite the work.

During a briefing by the Gilgit Development Authority, the CM stressed that any delay in the project's completion would cause difficulties for the public and urged the authority to expedite the work.

He also highlighted the need for sustainable development and timely completion of other projects in Gilgit, including the provision of clean drinking water and streetlights in urban areas.

The CM directed the relevant departments to ensure the projects' completion within the stipulated timeframe.

Chief Minister Water Gilgit Baltistan Progress

