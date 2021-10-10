GB CM Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Dr. A Q Khan Demise
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 05:20 PM
GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of eminent scientist Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan.
In his condolence message, the Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister said Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan played a key role in making Pakistan invincible by making Pakistan a nuclear power.
He said the entire nation would remember the great services of Dr. Abdul Qadeer forever.