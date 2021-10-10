GB CM expresses deep sorrow over Dr. A Q Khan demise

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of eminent scientist Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan.

In his condolence message, the Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister said Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan played a key role in making Pakistan invincible by making Pakistan a nuclear power.

He said the entire nation would remember the great services of Dr. Abdul Qadeer forever.