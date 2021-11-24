GB CM griefs over loss of lives in Kohistan car accident

Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of lives in a car accident that occurred in Kohistan

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of lives in a car accident that occurred in Kohistan.

In a statement, the chief minister expressed sympathy with the bereaved family and prayed the Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace.

The chief minister has directed the district administration and relief agencies to take immediate steps to shift the bodies of the victims to their homes.