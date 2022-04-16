GB CM grieved over martyrdom of 7 soldiers in North Waziristan

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid on Saturday expressed his deep grief over the martyrdom of seven soldiers in a terrorist attack in North Waziristan

The GB CM, in a statement, said the great sacrifices made by the Armed Forces of Pakistan for the country's defence and eradication of terrorism would always be remembered.

"The whole nation salutes the Armed Forces for their great sacrifices for the country," he added.