GB CM Khalid Khursheed disqualified in fake degree case

(@Abdulla99267510)

This decision comes as a result of the Chief Minister being found guilty of holding a fraudulent degree, a violation of Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Gilgit: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 4th, 2023) In a significant development, Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed of Gilgit-Baltistan, a leader belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, has been disqualified by the Chief Court of Gilgit.

This decision comes as a result of the Chief Minister being found guilty of holding a fraudulent degree, a violation of Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The verdict was delivered by a three-member larger bench comprising Justice Malik Inayat Ur Rehman, Justice Jauhar Ali, and Justice Mushtaq Muhammad. The ruling was made in response to a petition submitted by Ghulam Shahzad Agha, a member of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly.

(Details to Follow)