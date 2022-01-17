GB CM led delegation calls on Punjab chief minister

A delegation, led by Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Barrister Khalid Khursheed called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday and agreed to further expand the bilateral cooperation, along with promotion of inter-provincial harmony

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :A delegation, led by Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Barrister Khalid Khursheed called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday and agreed to further expand the bilateral cooperation, along with promotion of inter-provincial harmony.

The Punjab CM promised collaboration with the GB government for digitalization of land record system and establishment of medical college there. The Punjab government would also provide 15,000 metric tons of wheat to the GB government along with continuation of all-out assistance to improve the civic amenities, Buzdar promised and pointed out that the Punjab government always extended technical assistance to other federating units. "The people of Gilgit-Baltistan are our brothers and sisters and Punjab would continue extending every possible support to it," the CM said and announced a visit to GB soon.

Khalid Khursheed thanked Usman Buzdar and invited him to visit Gilgit Baltistan. The Punjab government's cooperation would enhance brotherhood and the passion for national unity, he added.

Both leaders strongly condemned Indian atrocities being committed against oppressed Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and CM Usman Buzdar asserted that the Pakistani nation was standing with their Kashmiri brethren like a solid rock. No power in the world could detach the immortal relationship, he added.

GB Health Minister Haji Gul Bahar, Food Advisor Shams Lone and others were included in the GB delegation, while Punjab's Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, SMBR, secretaries of food and specialised healthcare and medical education departments were also present.