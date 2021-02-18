GB CM pledges to set up school for mountaineers in name of Sadpara

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Thursday said a school for the training of mountaineers would be established in the name of Muhammad Ali Sadpara, who had lost his life during an expedition to the K-2 summit.

He was shocked over the loss of a great mountaineer, who had earned a name for Pakistan by surmounting eight highest mountains of the world, the chief minister said while talking to a private television channel.

He said all necessary support would be provided to the family of Ali Sadpara.

Meanwhile, a social activist and singer Abrar ul Haq said Ali Sadpara had a dream of setting up a training school for mountaineers, which would be fulfilled soon.