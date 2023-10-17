Open Menu

GB CM Seeks Closer Ties With Azerbaijan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2023 | 09:43 PM

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Haji Gulber Khan, during a meeting with Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khadr Farhado on Tuesday, sought closer ties of the GB region with Azerbaijan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Haji Gulber Khan, during a meeting with Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khadr Farhado on Tuesday, sought closer ties of the GB region with Azerbaijan.

The chief minister expressed his desire for improved connectivity between the GB and Azerbaijan, suggesting sister city relations between cities of GB and Azerbaijan.

He urged the Government of Azerbaijan to help develop energy, tourism and agriculture sectors of GB.

He also requested for provision of maximum opportunities to the students from Gilgit-Baltistan to get higher education in Azerbaijan under the Students Exchange Programme.

Ambassador Farhado described his meeting with the GB chief minister as "very pleasant" and appreciated scenic beauty of the region.

He assured that he would take up all the recommendations of the GB Cm with his government.

GB Minister for Women and Child Development Dilshad Bano was also present in the meeting.

