GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) GB Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan on Tuesday sought the Federal Government's help in overcoming the severe power crisis in Gilgit-Baltistan and to organize a power sector donor conference.

The chief minister, in a letter, drew the attention of Federal Minister of Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan to the ongoing power crisis in Gilgit-Baltistan, claiming that some areas awee experiencing up to 22 hours of load-shedding, causing immense suffering for residents.

"Economic activities in these areas are also paralyzed, and daily life is severely impacted," he added.

"Due to the lack of connection to the national grid, our reliance on local power production is increasing, and the power deficit is growing," the GB chief minister said.

Haji Gulbar Khan said that Gilgit-Baltistan was the only province that despite its limited resources allocated a significant portion of its annual development budget to power projects.

The lack of alternative energy sources was leading to increased deforestation, which had negative environmental impacts, he added.

The chief minister noted that Gilgit-Baltistan held a unique position in tourism and the power crisis was severely impacting the vital sector.

He said the region had the potential to generate approximately 50,000 megawatts of electricity, requiring necessary feasibility studies, inclusion of mega projects in the PSDP, and attracting investors.

The chief minister emphasized the need to install 50-megawatt solar power projects in areas most affected by the power crisis as a short-term policy, for which a recommendation had also been made to the Federal Government.

"Due to the unique and challenging conditions of Gilgit-Baltistan, there is also a need to upgrade the transmission and distribution system," he added.

The chief minister said the GB Government wanted to hold an international donors' conference to attract investment in power generation projects as a permanent solution.

"Your participation in this donors' conference would be greatly appreciated. We hope that you will play a key role in overcoming the power crisis," Haji Gulbar Khan concluded.