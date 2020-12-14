UrduPoint.com
GB CM Takes Notice Of Injuring 2 Medical Students In Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 09:59 PM

Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Chief Minister (CM) Khalid Khurshid Khan Monday took serious notice of an unfortunate incident of injuring two medical students from his area in Bahawalpur

He asked the Punjab government to bring the culprits to justice as soon as possible.

He reiterated to ensure the safety of students from GB studying across the province.

The Punjab government, he said, had assured to conduct a transparent investigation into the matter and to punish the culprits in accordance with the law.

In addition, the injured students would be treated at the government's expense, he added.

