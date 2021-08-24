GB constitutional package formulated as per UN resolutions: Dr Farogh

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem Tuesday chaired a high level meeting on the constitutional package of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem Tuesday chaired a high level meeting on the constitutional package of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur and Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid, said a press release.

The law minister briefed the meeting on the progress. The draft legal package of GB was also discussed in detail in the meeting.

The minister also discussed detailed legal and constitutional issues regarding the status of GB as a provisional province.

The minister said for the first time in Pakistan's 74-year history, work was underway to make GB a provisional province.

The minister said this constitutional package had been formulated keeping in view the United Nations (UN) resolutions.

He said suggestions and drafts would be sent to the prime minister soon.