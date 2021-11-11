GB Council elections on Friday

Chief Election Commissioner Gilgit Baltistan Raja Shahbaz Khan has said that Gilgit-Baltistan Council elections would be held on Friday at 11 am

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Election Commissioner Gilgit Baltistan Raja Shahbaz Khan has said that Gilgit-Baltistan Council elections would be held on Friday at 11 am.

Members of GB Assembly would elect their candidate through 'Show of Hands' so that the elections could be transparent and fair.

Addressing a press conference here in Gilgit he said that 33 members of GB Assembly would elect 6 members of GB Council. Member could vote for any candidate. Process of voting would be closed after 11 o'clock, he added.