UrduPoint.com

GB Council Elections On Friday

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 06:48 PM

GB Council elections on Friday

Chief Election Commissioner Gilgit Baltistan Raja Shahbaz Khan has said that Gilgit-Baltistan Council elections would be held on Friday at 11 am

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Election Commissioner Gilgit Baltistan Raja Shahbaz Khan has said that Gilgit-Baltistan Council elections would be held on Friday at 11 am.

Members of GB Assembly would elect their candidate through 'Show of Hands' so that the elections could be transparent and fair.

Addressing a press conference here in Gilgit he said that 33 members of GB Assembly would elect 6 members of GB Council. Member could vote for any candidate. Process of voting would be closed after 11 o'clock, he added.

Related Topics

Assembly Chief Election Commissioner Vote Gilgit Baltistan

Recent Stories

Minister of State for Defence Affairs visits pavil ..

Minister of State for Defence Affairs visits pavilions of Saudi Arabia, Singapor ..

4 minutes ago
 T20World Cup 2021: Australia won the toss, opt to ..

T20World Cup 2021: Australia won the toss, opt to field first against Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 112 power pilferers nabbed in a day

112 power pilferers nabbed in a day

40 seconds ago
 PAC forms body to probe illegal utilization of fun ..

PAC forms body to probe illegal utilization of funds by KP Police in 2014-15

41 seconds ago
 Mandela Foundation: De Klerk legacy 'big but uneve ..

Mandela Foundation: De Klerk legacy 'big but uneven'

43 seconds ago
 Hungary caps petrol prices as inflation soars

Hungary caps petrol prices as inflation soars

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.