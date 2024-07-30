Open Menu

GB Council Members Call On Amir Muqam

Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2024 | 08:39 PM

GB Council members call on Amir Muqam

Members of Gilgit-Baltistan Council called on Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam at the Ministry on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Members of Gilgit-Baltistan Council called on Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam at the Ministry on Tuesday.

During the meeting, they discussed various issues related to the development of Gilgit-Baltistan.

GB Council Joint Secretary Sudhir Khattak was also present on the occasion, said a press release.

The minister assured the members that the government was taking all possible steps for the prosperity and uplift of the people of area.

