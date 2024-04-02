GB Court Fixes April 6 To Hear Falak Noor Case
Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2024 | 02:50 PM
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court has extended the hearing date for the much-publicized Falak Noor case, directing the diligent efforts of the Gilgit-Baltistan Police to ensure the appearance of the 13-year-old before the court on April 6, 2024.
Amidst fervent anticipation,the police, displaying unwavering commitment, submitted a request to the esteemed court, seeking an extension of the hearing date.
Assuring their proximity to locating Falak Noor, who was purportedly subjected to abduction and forced marriage against her parents' wishes, they pledged to leave no stone unturned in their quest for justice.
This significant development follows the court's stern directive last week, mandating the police to swiftly recover and present the missing girl by April 2, lest they face contempt proceedings, underlining the gravity of the situation and the imperative need for swift resolution.
Recent Stories
Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in National Assembly
PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari
Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway
Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024
Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’
Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge
Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi
Football: Italian Serie A results -
Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commission Bill in NA
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kohat police raid, arrests 30 suspects4 minutes ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif casts his vote in Senate election4 minutes ago
-
13 arrested, weapons recovered4 minutes ago
-
Iftar "Dastarkhwan" brings people of all faiths closer in KP14 minutes ago
-
Speaker NA calls on President14 minutes ago
-
Folk singer Shaukat Ali remembered on death anniversary14 minutes ago
-
HEC to conduct USAT test for undergraduate admission14 minutes ago
-
PM directs to build Daanish Schools in all three GB divisions14 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrest wanted robber with stolen items14 minutes ago
-
IT exports increases by 31.79% in February 202414 minutes ago
-
Agricultural development takes priority: Muhammad Sajjad14 minutes ago
-
Road Accident Claims Life14 minutes ago