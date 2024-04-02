GB Court fixes April 6 to hear Falak Noor Case

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court has extended the hearing date for the much-publicized Falak Noor case, directing the diligent efforts of the Gilgit-Baltistan Police to ensure the appearance of the 13-year-old before the court on April 6, 2024.

Amidst fervent anticipation,the police, displaying unwavering commitment, submitted a request to the esteemed court, seeking an extension of the hearing date.

Assuring their proximity to locating Falak Noor, who was purportedly subjected to abduction and forced marriage against her parents' wishes, they pledged to leave no stone unturned in their quest for justice.

This significant development follows the court's stern directive last week, mandating the police to swiftly recover and present the missing girl by April 2, lest they face contempt proceedings, underlining the gravity of the situation and the imperative need for swift resolution.