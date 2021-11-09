UrduPoint.com

GB CS Inaugurates HCSTC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 12:20 AM

GB CS inaugurates HCSTC

Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Chief Secretary (CS) Muhammad Asif on Monday inaugurated the Hunza Chamber of Small Trade and Commerce (HCSTC).

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Chief Secretary (CS) Muhammad Asif on Monday inaugurated the Hunza Chamber of Small Trade and Commerce (HCSTC).

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he said Hunza was a beautiful region which had a name all over the world. He said all the stakeholders including business community should had to work together for further promotion of tourism in the region.

"We are aware of the problems being faced by the area people," he said and added that joint efforts should be made to address these issues.

On this occasion, Gilgit-Baltistan IGP Mia Saeed was of the view that the region could not be developed unless the local people play their due role for the purpose.

HCSTC President Imam Dad, Vice President Mubarak Hussain and other political personalities also addressed the ceremony and informed about the aims and objectives of the chamber.

Related Topics

World Business Chamber Commerce All

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s roads and transport infrastructure pr ..

Dubai&#039;s roads and transport infrastructure projects saved AED220 billion: R ..

1 hour ago
 69 more infects with dengue fever in RWP

69 more infects with dengue fever in RWP

2 minutes ago
 'World's best' Woakes no longer unsung England her ..

'World's best' Woakes no longer unsung England hero

2 minutes ago
 No compromise on national security: Usman Dar

No compromise on national security: Usman Dar

2 minutes ago
 Govt striving hard to improve health facilities, s ..

Govt striving hard to improve health facilities, says DC

2 minutes ago
 India v Namibia T20 World Cup scoreboard

India v Namibia T20 World Cup scoreboard

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.