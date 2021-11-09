GB CS inaugurates HCSTC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Chief Secretary (CS) Muhammad Asif on Monday inaugurated the Hunza Chamber of Small Trade and Commerce (HCSTC).

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Chief Secretary (CS) Muhammad Asif on Monday inaugurated the Hunza Chamber of Small Trade and Commerce (HCSTC).

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he said Hunza was a beautiful region which had a name all over the world. He said all the stakeholders including business community should had to work together for further promotion of tourism in the region.

"We are aware of the problems being faced by the area people," he said and added that joint efforts should be made to address these issues.

On this occasion, Gilgit-Baltistan IGP Mia Saeed was of the view that the region could not be developed unless the local people play their due role for the purpose.

HCSTC President Imam Dad, Vice President Mubarak Hussain and other political personalities also addressed the ceremony and informed about the aims and objectives of the chamber.