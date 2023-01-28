UrduPoint.com

GB CS Meets SIHL's Management For Improving Health Sector In GB

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2023 | 11:18 PM

GB CS meets SIHL's management for improving health sector in GB

The management of Shifa International Hospital Limited (SIHL) agreed during a meeting with Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Secretary (GB CS) Muhiudeen Wani to establish three state-of-the-art referral laboratories through a public-private partnership for providing quality health services to GB residents at subsidized rates

Wani visited SIHL and met the hospital's senior management to discuss the plan for improving the healthcare system in GB in light of the recommendations of the SIHL team, who had visited the area earlier, said a communique issued here on Saturday.

Wani visited SIHL and met the hospital's senior management to discuss the plan for improving the healthcare system in GB in light of the recommendations of the SIHL team, who had visited the area earlier, said a communique issued here on Saturday.

In addition to appointing competent consultants, SIHL agreed to offer professional advice and consultation for the improvement of all healthcare services, processes and infrastructure in GB.

The CS assured complete support and accommodation for all joining doctors of SIHL.

It was agreed that SIHL will be a member of various steering and monitoring committees to provide policy advice besides offering assistance in setting up medical camps and other improvement initiatives.

The GB CS appreciated that for improving the healthcare system in GB, SIHL would facilitate an adequate backup team of doctors to provide continuous/ seamless healthcare services to the people of GB.

