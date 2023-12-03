'GB Cultural Show' held at PAC

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Punjab Arts Council(PAC)Rawalpindi on Sunday organized a 'Gilgit Baltistan Cultural Show' to promote the diverse cultural heritage of Pakistan.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatta was the chief guest of the event.

While addressing Liaqat Ali Chatta said that culture was the mirror of a nation while cultural values were a beacon for the bright future of nations.

The flowers of peace and security bloom in society with the promotion of positive cultural values.

He said that nations were called alive and advanced in the world who were civilized.

“Society is successful and prosperous if its culture is sustainable and only a country can develop which has a living civilization and a positive culture in its roots.”

The Commissioner on the occasion announced a special grant of one lakh rupees for artists from Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that the program aimed to enlighten the people of twin cities with the cultural values of GB.

The doors of Punjab Arts were always open for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan to hold cultural programs, he said and added that the fascinating and unique colours of GB's civilization and culture were presented in the program.

The program opened with a special tune by Gloor, a desi band.

Folk songs in Sheena, Balti, Khowar, Burushki and Vakhi languages were presented while Arifana Kalam in urdu also added to the splendour of the program.

Renowned singers Iqbal Hussain Iqbal and Ghulam Nabi Hamraz made the event memorable.

At the same time, artists Amin Shah, Mubarak, Khalid Balti, Zaheer, Naib Khan, Sahib Jan, Didar Ali and Yegar also performed.