Open Menu

'GB Cultural Show' Held At PAC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2023 | 03:20 PM

'GB Cultural Show' held at PAC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Punjab Arts Council(PAC)Rawalpindi on Sunday organized a 'Gilgit Baltistan Cultural Show' to promote the diverse cultural heritage of Pakistan.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatta was the chief guest of the event.

While addressing Liaqat Ali Chatta said that culture was the mirror of a nation while cultural values were a beacon for the bright future of nations.

The flowers of peace and security bloom in society with the promotion of positive cultural values.

He said that nations were called alive and advanced in the world who were civilized.

“Society is successful and prosperous if its culture is sustainable and only a country can develop which has a living civilization and a positive culture in its roots.”

The Commissioner on the occasion announced a special grant of one lakh rupees for artists from Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that the program aimed to enlighten the people of twin cities with the cultural values of GB.

The doors of Punjab Arts were always open for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan to hold cultural programs, he said and added that the fascinating and unique colours of GB's civilization and culture were presented in the program.

The program opened with a special tune by Gloor, a desi band.

Folk songs in Sheena, Balti, Khowar, Burushki and Vakhi languages were presented while Arifana Kalam in urdu also added to the splendour of the program.

Renowned singers Iqbal Hussain Iqbal and Ghulam Nabi Hamraz made the event memorable.

At the same time, artists Amin Shah, Mubarak, Khalid Balti, Zaheer, Naib Khan, Sahib Jan, Didar Ali and Yegar also performed.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Punjab Balti Gilgit Baltistan Rawalpindi Same Sunday Event From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after m ..

Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after magnitude 7.6 quake

15 hours ago
 Awareness seminar on autism held

Awareness seminar on autism held

16 hours ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Sta ..

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited troops at Kh ..

16 hours ago
 CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush te ..

CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush terrorists

16 hours ago
Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiat ..

Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiatives of Living Indus Initiativ ..

16 hours ago
 14th KUST's convocation held

14th KUST's convocation held

16 hours ago
 Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USG ..

Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USGS

16 hours ago
 Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after ..

Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after appointment

16 hours ago
 Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrat ..

Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrate on Dec 3

17 hours ago
 Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance fr ..

Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance framework for climate response

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan