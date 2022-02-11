UrduPoint.com

GB Culture Festival Kicks Off At Arts And Crafts Village

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2022 | 08:24 PM

A two-day festival to promote the culture and heritage of Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral kicked off here at the Arts and Crafts Village, Shakaparian on Friday

The festival organized by the Directorate of Sports, Culture & Tourism of Capital Development Authority (CDA), and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) will remain open for visitors from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday as well.

MCI/CDA focal person Dr M Abdullah Tabassum told APP that keeping in view the prevailing coronavirus pandemic, stalls at the festival were allotted to only vaccinated registrants free of charge for showcasing the GB's handmade crafts and tourism.

Stall owners, who belonged to GB and Chitral, expressed their delight of sharing their culture and crafts with the people of Islamabad.

Muhammad Yasir, who has set up a stall to sell rugs and mosaic arts, said he was enjoying the festivity, which was helpful in showcasing the culture of his area.

Speaker GB Assembly Nazir Ahmed, Chief Metropolitan Officer MCI Captain Syed Ali Asghar, and Director sports Culture and Tourism MCI Aamir Shehzad were the guests at the festival's opening ceremony.

