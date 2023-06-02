GB-DDWP approves scheme to enhance education facilities in flood-affected areas

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Gilgit-Baltistan Departmental Development Working Party (GB-DDWP) announced the approval of a groundbreaking scheme aimed at providing enhanced educational infrastructure and facilities to schools in the flood-affected areas of Gilgit-Baltistan. In a recent meeting, the GB-DDWP, in collaboration with the Information Technology Department and Works Departments, identified the need to implement a Learning Management System (LMS) facility in 55 schools to uplift the education sector in the region.

The approved project scope entails the construction of 55 classrooms and washrooms with prefabricated structures. "This innovative approach has been chosen due to the limited time frame available for the execution of the proposed project" said Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani in an official statement issued to media here in Gilgit on Friday. He said that by utilizing prefabricated structures, the project implementation process would be expedited, ensuring that the much-needed infrastructure is swiftly made available to the schools.

"The provision of LMS facilities in these schools will revolutionize the learning experience for students, enabling them to access educational resources and materials through digital platforms, the CS GB added. He said that this technology-driven initiative was expected to bridge the gap caused by the recent floods, ensuring uninterrupted education for the affected students.

Muhiudeen Wani said the GB-DDWP, following extensive deliberation and consultation, recognized the urgency of the project and unanimously approved the scheme, adding that the decision highlighted the commitment of the regional authorities and stakeholders to prioritize education and empower the future generation of Gilgit-Baltistan.

He stated, "We are deeply committed to providing quality education to every child in Gilgit-Baltistan, irrespective of the challenges we face. He said this scheme demonstrates our dedication to uplifting the education sector and providing modern learning opportunities to students, even in the aftermath of natural disasters." He said the GB-DDWP will work closely with the concerned departments and stakeholders to ensure the efficient and timely implementation of the project.

He said the authorities have expressed their gratitude to the funding organizations and individuals who have extended their support and collaboration in this noble endeavor.

The Chief Secretary said this initiative not only reflects the region's resilience but also showcases its determination to overcome obstacles and create a brighter future for the youth. He said that by investing in education, Gilgit-Baltistan was taking a significant steps towards the development and prosperity of its communities