UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GB Departmental Promotion Board Promotes 179 Officers To The Next Grade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 09:59 PM

GB departmental Promotion Board promotes 179 officers to the next grade

Gilgit-Baltistan Departmental Promotion Board has promoted 179 officers to the next grade

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Departmental Promotion board has promoted 179 officers to the next grade.

According to the notifications issued by the services department, one officer in the GB Secretariat has been promoted from grade 18 to grade 19 and 17 section officers from grade 17 to grade 18 as Deputy Secretary.

Two Assistant Chiefs in Planning and Development Department promoted from Grade 18 to Grade 19 as Deputy Chief, one consultant in Health Department promoted from Grade 18 to Grade 19 as Senior Consultant.

In the same way 1 DD in Minerals Department has been promoted from Grade 18 to Grade 19 as director.

One Assistant Director promoted from Grade 17 to Deputy Director in Grade 18, 11 Senior Male Headmasters in education Department and 2 Senior Head mistresses promoted from Grade 19 to Grade 20 as Principal.

108 time scale headmasters and 35 head mistresses have been promoted from grade 17 to grade 18.

Related Topics

Education Male Same From

Recent Stories

Net investments of non-Arabs hit AED3.255 bn in fi ..

16 minutes ago

Ajman University concludes Commencement Ceremony 2 ..

16 minutes ago

EmiratesSkills National Competition highlights inn ..

46 minutes ago

Swiss Federal, Cantonal Police to Ensure Security ..

1 minute ago

14-year-old boy dies in Quetta road mishap

1 minute ago

KP records 12 more Covid deaths

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.