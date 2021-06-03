GB departmental Promotion Board promotes 179 officers to the next grade

(@FahadShabbir)

Gilgit-Baltistan Departmental Promotion Board has promoted 179 officers to the next grade

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Departmental Promotion board has promoted 179 officers to the next grade.

According to the notifications issued by the services department, one officer in the GB Secretariat has been promoted from grade 18 to grade 19 and 17 section officers from grade 17 to grade 18 as Deputy Secretary.

Two Assistant Chiefs in Planning and Development Department promoted from Grade 18 to Grade 19 as Deputy Chief, one consultant in Health Department promoted from Grade 18 to Grade 19 as Senior Consultant.

In the same way 1 DD in Minerals Department has been promoted from Grade 18 to Grade 19 as director.

One Assistant Director promoted from Grade 17 to Deputy Director in Grade 18, 11 Senior Male Headmasters in education Department and 2 Senior Head mistresses promoted from Grade 19 to Grade 20 as Principal.

108 time scale headmasters and 35 head mistresses have been promoted from grade 17 to grade 18.