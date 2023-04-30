UrduPoint.com

GB Deprived Of Medical-care Due To Non-availability Of Specialized Medical Personnel: CS

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2023 | 12:40 AM

GB deprived of medical-care due to non-availability of specialized medical personnel: CS

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani on Saturday said the GB over the years, has been deprived of quality medical care owing to the non-availability of specialized medical personnel.

He said despite numerous efforts, the vacant seats of Medical Consultants could not be filled owing to a shortage of local specialists, an official statement here said.

He said we had to find a solution to cater for this shortage. After a thorough consultation with all the stakeholders, it was decided that Medical Consultants through third-party hiring shall be hired on a contractual basis on a lump-sum amount for a specific period of time as a stop-gap arrangement.

He added that these Medical Consultants would neither be occupying the cadre seats of medical professionals of GB nor will they enjoy permanent employment and the perks associated with it such as pension etc.

The CS said that based on this idea, RFP was floated and Shifa International, after securing the highest points, was chosen as the Service Provider.

Related Topics

Shortage Gilgit Baltistan All Employment

Recent Stories

Talal demands FIA investigate audio-leaks

Talal demands FIA investigate audio-leaks

50 minutes ago
 Andreeva through in Madrid Open on 16th birthday, ..

Andreeva through in Madrid Open on 16th birthday, Gauff crashes

50 minutes ago
 Twitter to Allow Media Outlets Charge Users for Pa ..

Twitter to Allow Media Outlets Charge Users for Paid Content on Per Article Basi ..

50 minutes ago
 Pope warns against indifference in Orban's Hungary ..

Pope warns against indifference in Orban's Hungary

49 minutes ago
 Brighton hit Wolves for six, Palace beat West Ham ..

Brighton hit Wolves for six, Palace beat West Ham in thriller

49 minutes ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.