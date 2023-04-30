GB deprived of medical-care due to non-availability of specialized medical personnel: CS

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani on Saturday said the GB over the years, has been deprived of quality medical care owing to the non-availability of specialized medical personnel.

He said despite numerous efforts, the vacant seats of Medical Consultants could not be filled owing to a shortage of local specialists, an official statement here said.

He said we had to find a solution to cater for this shortage. After a thorough consultation with all the stakeholders, it was decided that Medical Consultants through third-party hiring shall be hired on a contractual basis on a lump-sum amount for a specific period of time as a stop-gap arrangement.

He added that these Medical Consultants would neither be occupying the cadre seats of medical professionals of GB nor will they enjoy permanent employment and the perks associated with it such as pension etc.

The CS said that based on this idea, RFP was floated and Shifa International, after securing the highest points, was chosen as the Service Provider.