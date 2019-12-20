GB determined to provide decent transport facilities to locals

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :The Gilgit-Baltistan government is working on a strategy to provide comfortable and decent transport facilities to local people as per the commitment made by Chief Minister Hafiz Hafizur Rehman.

An official of the government of Gilgit Baltistan said that chief minister had directed the Secretary Transport and Deputy Commissioner Gilgit to expedite work on the project urban transport facility in the city. "The government is committed to ensure improved public transport facilities." The official expressed the hope that "The government would be able to operationalize the urban transport service in Gilgit by March 2020". He said the transport plan featured a number of measures including modern ticketing system, exclusive traveling arrangements for special and women passengers.

He said the existing transport system had lost its utility and it was the high to time to materialize new plans at the earliest and for providing modern mode of travel to citizens.

In this regard, he said directives had been given to procure material related to traffic infrastructure and necessary machinery including new buses, warning that any further delay in execution of the plans should be avoided.

He said the urban transport system would run on the company mode, adding the Deputy Commissioner Gilgit had been asked to declare obtaining No Objection Certificate (NOC) mandatory for the factories making blocks and tough tiles-making to get their products tested from the prescribed labs to ensure construction quality in the transport project.