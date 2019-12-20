UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GB Determined To Provide Decent Transport Facilities To Locals

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 01:25 PM

GB determined to provide decent transport facilities to locals

The Gilgit-Baltistan government is working on a strategy to provide comfortable and decent transport facilities to local people as per the commitment made by Chief Minister Hafiz Hafizur Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :The Gilgit-Baltistan government is working on a strategy to provide comfortable and decent transport facilities to local people as per the commitment made by Chief Minister Hafiz Hafizur Rehman.

An official of the government of Gilgit Baltistan said that chief minister had directed the Secretary Transport and Deputy Commissioner Gilgit to expedite work on the project urban transport facility in the city. "The government is committed to ensure improved public transport facilities." The official expressed the hope that "The government would be able to operationalize the urban transport service in Gilgit by March 2020". He said the transport plan featured a number of measures including modern ticketing system, exclusive traveling arrangements for special and women passengers.

He said the existing transport system had lost its utility and it was the high to time to materialize new plans at the earliest and for providing modern mode of travel to citizens.

In this regard, he said directives had been given to procure material related to traffic infrastructure and necessary machinery including new buses, warning that any further delay in execution of the plans should be avoided.

He said the urban transport system would run on the company mode, adding the Deputy Commissioner Gilgit had been asked to declare obtaining No Objection Certificate (NOC) mandatory for the factories making blocks and tough tiles-making to get their products tested from the prescribed labs to ensure construction quality in the transport project.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Company Noc Traffic Gilgit Baltistan March Women 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan's earns $166 million from travel services ..

2 minutes ago

In a historic first, Pakistani-American journalist ..

3 minutes ago

Trump's Impeachment Not Influencing Relations With ..

3 minutes ago

China's Yuan storms to Australian PGA Championship ..

3 minutes ago

Golf: Australian PGA Championship scores

3 minutes ago

 IHC dismisses for being non-maintainable petitio ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.